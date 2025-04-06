Various Sports’ Events In Progress Under Derajaat Festival
Muhammad Rameez Published April 06, 2025 | 07:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Various traditional sports events organized as part of the Derajaat Sports Festival by the Sports Department continued on Sunday under the auspices of Sports Department.
The events included tent pegging, wrestling (kushti), kabaddi, Doda and others are drawing large crowds to the Sports Complex.
Member National Assembly Faisal Amin Gandapur and Tehsil Mayor Umar Amin Gandapur were present at the venue, where enthusiastic spectators gathered in large numbers to witness the festivities.
The tent pegging event was a major attraction, featuring over 70 rider clubs showcasing their skills. The performances were met with great appreciation and applause from the audience. A special highlight was the participation of a female rider club from Islamabad, whose performance received widespread praise.
Similarly, the kabaddi and doda matches saw participation from renowned wrestlers of the region and beyond, bringing a spirit of competition and excitement to the event. Other competitions, such as sack lifting and stone lifting, also took place on the day.
Speaking on the occasion, MNA Faisal Amin Gandapur emphasized that Derajat not only promotes regional culture and traditions but also exemplifies the spirit of hospitality.
He welcomed all guests to the region and urged the public to actively participate in the tree plantation campaign launched under the Derajat initiative. "Planting trees is a vital step toward a cleaner and greener environment," he stated.
Prizes were distributed among outstanding performers of the kabaddi matches, acknowledging their efforts and skills.
In a chat with the media representatives, Tehsil Mayor Umar Amin Gandapur remarked that Derajat is a source of joy not only for local residents and athletes but also for participants from other districts. He highlighted the importance of preserving and promoting traditional games through such large-scale events.
He credited the continued success of Derajat events to the efforts of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, stating that these opportunities foster cultural harmony and generate economic activity, benefiting both athletes and the general public through various livelihood opportunities.
