Open Menu

Various Sports’ Events In Progress Under Derajaat Festival

Muhammad Rameez Published April 06, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Various sports’ events in progress under Derajaat Festival

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Various traditional sports events organized as part of the Derajaat Sports Festival by the Sports Department continued on Sunday under the auspices of Sports Department.

The events included tent pegging, wrestling (kushti), kabaddi, Doda and others are drawing large crowds to the Sports Complex.

Member National Assembly Faisal Amin Gandapur and Tehsil Mayor Umar Amin Gandapur were present at the venue, where enthusiastic spectators gathered in large numbers to witness the festivities.

The tent pegging event was a major attraction, featuring over 70 rider clubs showcasing their skills. The performances were met with great appreciation and applause from the audience. A special highlight was the participation of a female rider club from Islamabad, whose performance received widespread praise.

Similarly, the kabaddi and doda matches saw participation from renowned wrestlers of the region and beyond, bringing a spirit of competition and excitement to the event. Other competitions, such as sack lifting and stone lifting, also took place on the day.

Speaking on the occasion, MNA Faisal Amin Gandapur emphasized that Derajat not only promotes regional culture and traditions but also exemplifies the spirit of hospitality.

He welcomed all guests to the region and urged the public to actively participate in the tree plantation campaign launched under the Derajat initiative. "Planting trees is a vital step toward a cleaner and greener environment," he stated.

Prizes were distributed among outstanding performers of the kabaddi matches, acknowledging their efforts and skills.

In a chat with the media representatives, Tehsil Mayor Umar Amin Gandapur remarked that Derajat is a source of joy not only for local residents and athletes but also for participants from other districts. He highlighted the importance of preserving and promoting traditional games through such large-scale events.

He credited the continued success of Derajat events to the efforts of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, stating that these opportunities foster cultural harmony and generate economic activity, benefiting both athletes and the general public through various livelihood opportunities.

APP/aqk

Recent Stories

Fujairah’s Young Techpreneurs initiative launche ..

Fujairah’s Young Techpreneurs initiative launched

30 minutes ago
 FNC, GRULAC delegation discuss parliamentary coope ..

FNC, GRULAC delegation discuss parliamentary cooperation in Tashkent

1 hour ago
 AIM Congress launches with high-impact pre-event w ..

AIM Congress launches with high-impact pre-event workshops across key investment ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Municipality awards project to build five co ..

Dubai Municipality awards project to build five community neighbourhood councils

2 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup 2025: Spectacular event, new champ ..

Dubai World Cup 2025: Spectacular event, new champion, billion viewers worldwide

2 hours ago
 Bayut, dubizzle strengthen UAE presence from Dubai ..

Bayut, dubizzle strengthen UAE presence from Dubai CommerCity

2 hours ago
AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow ..

AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow with 1,250 global speakers

3 hours ago
 Dubai Autism Centre launches 19th awareness campai ..

Dubai Autism Centre launches 19th awareness campaign

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet ..

Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet Decision on Determining Non-Re ..

3 hours ago
 Building sustainable world-class health system ens ..

Building sustainable world-class health system ensures high-quality healthcare: ..

4 hours ago
 UNICEF announces closure of 21 malnutrition treatm ..

UNICEF announces closure of 21 malnutrition treatment centres in Gaza

4 hours ago
 UAE to mark World Health Day tomorrow

UAE to mark World Health Day tomorrow

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports