Open Menu

Vas Wins 'chaotic' Stage As Vollering Crashes In Women's Tour De France

Muhammad Rameez Published August 15, 2024 | 09:51 PM

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

Hungary's Blanka Vas won the fifth stage of the women's Tour de France on Thursday with Dutch teammate Demi Vollering losing the race lead after being caught up in a big crash

Amneville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Hungary's Blanka Vas won the fifth stage of the women's Tour de France on Thursday with Dutch teammate Demi Vollering losing the race lead after being caught up in a big crash.

Poland's Katarzyna Niewiadoma finished second to take the leader's yellow jersey from defending champion Vollering who dropped to ninth overall.

A pile-up with six kilometres to go involving 10 riders including Vollering decimated the peloton in the run to Amneville in northeastern France.

The Team SD Worx leader now trails 1min 19sec behind her main rival Niewiadoma who had started the stage 34 seconds behind Vollering.

Shocked, suffering back pain and cuts to her left thigh, the Dutch star took more than a minute to remount to finish the stage.

The fall split the peloton and in a four-way sprint, Vas dominated Niewiadoma, German Liane Lippert and American Olympic champion Kristen Faulkner.

"The last kilometres were really chaotic. Overall, this start to the Tour has been really nervous so it was important to be well placed at the front to avoid incidents," said Niewiadoma.

"I'm really very happy to take the jersey, it feels exceptional."

She added: "Now 1min 19sec in the mountains is not much, especially considering the profile of the last stage. Of course, I feel good and I'm confident but I also know that Demi is an incredibly strong champion."

On Friday, the sixth stage covers 159km with a climb up the the Cote des Fins less than 15km from the line which could prove decisive.

The Tour finishes on Sunday with one of cycling's most challenging climbs up Alpe d'Huez.

Related Topics

Cycling France German Split Lead Poland Hungary Women Sunday Olympics From Race

Recent Stories

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

8 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

8 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

8 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

8 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

8 hours ago
 NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

9 hours ago
PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

9 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

9 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

9 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in ..

PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..

9 hours ago
 CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

9 hours ago
 Naqvi pays tribute to police for foiling terrorist ..

Naqvi pays tribute to police for foiling terrorist attack in Taunsa

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports