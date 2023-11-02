Open Menu

Vaughan Sees Pakistan's Chances Of Making It To ICC CWC Semis

Muhammad Rameez Published November 02, 2023 | 09:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Former England cricketer, Michael Vaughan, has weighed in on Pakistan's chances of reaching the semifinal rounds of the ongoing 2023 cricket World Cup and offered an unconventional strategy to boost their prospects.

"We have all watched Pakistan, when you give them a little sniff, just a little sniff, they are very very good at going for something," Vaughan said as quoted by cricketpwkistan.com.pk.

The 49-year-old also took to his social media platform 'X' to voice his desire for an India-Pakistan semi-final showdown in the ongoing tournament.

"India v Pakistan Semi in Kolkata anyone #CWC23," Vaughan wrote.

He also expressed his belief that the Men in Green have reentered contention for a spot in the semi-finals.

"Pakistan are back in the race for the semis#Pakistan #CWC23," Vaughan wrote.

Pakistan and New Zealand would square off against each other on Saturday at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

