VC IUB Inaugurates Intervarsity Judo Championship
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 23, 2024 | 05:10 PM
BAHWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar inaugurated the Intervarsity Judo Championship 2024 organized by Higher education Commission.
This national event was held at the Sports Complex, Baghdad ul-Jadeed Campus, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.
University of Central Punjab, Punjab University Lahore, Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam, University of Gujarat, Superior University Lahore, University of Veterinary and Animal Science Lahore and host the Islamia University of Bahawalpur are participating in this championship.
On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is playing a prominent role for the development of Bahawalpur sportsmen.
The university has a sports complex equipped with modern facilities for the students. Director Sports Amjad Farooq Waraich said that complete arrangements for sports and accommodation have been made for the visiting teams.
The Islamia University Bahawalpur organizes sports competitions with the support of Higher Education Commission.
Athletes from all over Pakistan will enjoy the traditional hospitality.
Recent Stories
Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village
More Stories From Sports
-
Australian Open Junior Squash medalists warmly welcome on arrival Peshawar29 minutes ago
-
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources2 hours ago
-
Mardan, Peshawar wins Girls, Boys titles in Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Table Tennis League2 hours ago
-
Bismah, Sadia, Hani progress in ICC Women’s Rankings2 hours ago
-
Central Asian Volleyball League in Islamabad next month3 hours ago
-
UN urges UK to reconsider Rwanda deportation plan3 hours ago
-
Hockey Men’s Nations Cup from May 313 hours ago
-
Inter Milan seal Scudetto in derby thriller with AC Milan3 hours ago
-
Ruben Amorim: Portugal's next coaching superstar, tipped for Liverpool6 hours ago
-
Djokovic skips Madrid Open but is aiming for Rome8 hours ago
-
WADA: 'No credible evidence of wrongdoing' in Chinese swimming case20 hours ago
-
Actress Nazish Jahangir's Babar Azam marriage response goes viral22 hours ago