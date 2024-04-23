VC IUB inaugurates Intervarsity Judo Championship

BAHWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar inaugurated the Intervarsity Judo Championship 2024 organized by Higher education Commission.

This national event was held at the Sports Complex, Baghdad ul-Jadeed Campus, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

University of Central Punjab, Punjab University Lahore, Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam, University of Gujarat, Superior University Lahore, University of Veterinary and Animal Science Lahore and host the Islamia University of Bahawalpur are participating in this championship.

On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is playing a prominent role for the development of Bahawalpur sportsmen.

The university has a sports complex equipped with modern facilities for the students. Director Sports Amjad Farooq Waraich said that complete arrangements for sports and accommodation have been made for the visiting teams.

The Islamia University Bahawalpur organizes sports competitions with the support of Higher Education Commission.

Athletes from all over Pakistan will enjoy the traditional hospitality.