Open Menu

VC IUB Inaugurates Intervarsity Judo Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 23, 2024 | 05:10 PM

VC IUB inaugurates Intervarsity Judo Championship

BAHWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar inaugurated the Intervarsity Judo Championship 2024 organized by Higher education Commission.

This national event was held at the Sports Complex, Baghdad ul-Jadeed Campus, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

University of Central Punjab, Punjab University Lahore, Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam, University of Gujarat, Superior University Lahore, University of Veterinary and Animal Science Lahore and host the Islamia University of Bahawalpur are participating in this championship.

On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is playing a prominent role for the development of Bahawalpur sportsmen.

The university has a sports complex equipped with modern facilities for the students. Director Sports Amjad Farooq Waraich said that complete arrangements for sports and accommodation have been made for the visiting teams.

The Islamia University Bahawalpur organizes sports competitions with the support of Higher Education Commission.

Athletes from all over Pakistan will enjoy the traditional hospitality.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Sports Punjab Agriculture Baghdad Bahawalpur Superior Tando Jam HEC IUB Event All From

Recent Stories

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address i ..

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons

3 minutes ago
 Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in Chin ..

Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China

3 hours ago
 FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

4 hours ago
 PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

4 hours ago
 Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleu ..

Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

5 hours ago
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Islam enlightened world with its teachings about k ..

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh

17 hours ago
 Record London close as oil prices drop on easing M ..

Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears

18 hours ago
 TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured vill ..

TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village

18 hours ago

More Stories From Sports