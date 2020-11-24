VC SBBWU inaugurates badminton hall under PM Playground Project

The Vice Chancellor of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU), Peshawar Prof. Dr. Razia Sultana Tuesday inaugurated the ground breaking of a multiple purpose Indoor Badminton Hall under the ongoing Prime Minister 1000 Playground Project here at University premises

In this connection, the ground breaking ceremony was held at University premises with officials of the Prime Minister 1000 Playground Project, Deputy Director Sports Mariyyah Samin, members of the faculty, Coaches Salma Faiz, players and students were also present.

The multi-purpose Indoor Badminton Hall would have modern day facilities promised by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan with the management of the University during his visit, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Razia Sultana told journalists.

She also lauded Directorate General of Sports KP for taking keen interest in developing sports infrastructure inside the University premises.

She said a request would also be made to install Open-Air-Gym for female students.

VC SBBWU lauded the active role of DG Sports Asfandyar Khattak, Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand, the dedicated commitment for promoting girls sports by providing high-level facilities by Secretary Sports, Tourism, Youth Affairs and Archaeology Abid Majeed, Additional Secretary Junaid Khan and above all the commitment of the Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan.

The Vice-Chancellor commitment for bringing SBBWU students to the forefront in playing sports is evident from the development of new sports facilities in collaboration with Directorate of Sports, Govt of KP that will contribute in having National and International levels players in the near future.