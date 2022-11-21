UrduPoint.com

VC SBP Awards Cheque Of Rs200,000 To University Student

Muhammad Rameez Published November 21, 2022 | 05:20 PM

VC SBP awards cheque of Rs200,000 to university student

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Vice-Chairman (VC) sports board Punjab (SBP) Malik Nadeem Abbas Bara awarded a cheque of Rs200,000 (Rs two lakh) to Gujranwala's University student Bisma Shahid, who demonstrated courage and foiled a robbery attempt by snatching gun from thieves.

Malik Nadeem Abbas Bara gave the cheque of Rs200,000 to Bisma Shahid at his office here at National Hockey Stadium on Monday. Bisma's mother Yasmeen Shahid, Ch Shahid Iqbal, Mian Zahid, Ch Nasrullah Wariach, Ch Shabeer Wariach, Ch Majeed Wariach, Shahbaz Bara, Tariq Bara, Yasir Bara and Atif Joiyya were also present.

The VC lauded the bravery of Bisma Shahid and said that all the young boys and girls should follow her example. "We are proud of her bravery and definitely it is the best example for young generation to follow," he added.

