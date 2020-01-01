UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vehari Dist Wins Football Championship

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 09:24 PM

Vehari dist wins football championship

Vehari district team won the Multan Division Inter-districts Christian Football championship here Wednesday

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Vehari district team won the Multan Division Inter-districts Christian Football championship here Wednesday.

In the final match, Vehari team defeated Multan district team with four goals against three on penalty kicks.

Divisional sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum said that four teams from Multan division, including Multan, Khanewal, Vehari and Lodhran, participated in the championship.

Director Information Multan Sajjad Jehanian and Divisional Sports Officer Nadeem Anjum distributed prizes, medals and trophies among the winners and runner-up teams.

Related Topics

Football Multan Sports Khanewal Lodhran Vehari Christian From

Recent Stories

Three power pilferers arrested in Sialkot

2 minutes ago

Poultry units distributed among 500 deserving peop ..

2 minutes ago

Protesters Leave Besieged US Embassy in Baghdad - ..

2 minutes ago

One held with liquor in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Girl commits suicide in Faisalabad

17 minutes ago

Woman burnt alive in her house in the area of Mill ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.