Vehari dist wins football championship

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) : Vehari district team won the Multan Division Inter-districts Christian Football championship here Wednesday.

In the final match, Vehari team defeated Multan district team with four goals against three on penalty kicks.

Divisional sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum said that four teams from Multan division, including Multan, Khanewal, Vehari and Lodhran, participated in the championship.

Director Information Multan Sajjad Jehanian and Divisional Sports Officer Nadeem Anjum distributed prizes, medals and trophies among the winners and runner-up teams.