UrduPoint.com

Vehari Guy Who Broke Guinness Thumb Push Ups Record Seeks Govt Patronage

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 17, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Vehari guy who broke Guinness thumb push ups record seeks govt patronage

BUREWALA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Hafiz Muhammad Arshad, a Vehari-based worker, who recently broke the world record of most thumb push ups in a minute replacing his Russian predecessor in the Guinness Book of World Records last month, is now training hard in his small village home and agriculture fields with more records in sight.

Hafiz performed 68 push ups on thumbs to break the previous record of 61 push ups held by a Russian and had sent evidences to the management of Guinness Book of the World Records in Dec 2021 and won Guinness certificate.

"Recently I have been issued a certificate from the Guinness Book after I sent evidences to them time and again," he said adding "It is Pakistan's record and I dedicate it to the whole nation." Hailing from a lower middle class family, 41-year old runs a small mobile phone shop to make a living for his six kids and elderly parents. He said, he achieved the feat despite limited resources.

"Muhammad has always been inspired to attempt a Guinness World Record title.

He started off only being able to achieve one standard push up and worked his way up over time to be able to do thumb push ups. He was warned by other people that if he kept doing thumb push ups, his thumbs would break. At the beginning of his training, his thumbs would get injured due to his intense training regime but with practice, he learnt how to be able to do it in a safer", according to a message posted on the Guinness web site.

Muhammad Arshad said, he has started practice to break four more records listed on the Guinness Book but need support adding that no training facility was available in Vehari. He said, he has now four records in sight that he wanted to break but need government patronage and facilitation.

The records he wanted to break included one hand release push ups currently held by an American, thumb hand release push ups record of an athlete from Egypt New Valley, four finger push ups record held by an Indian and hand release push ups.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Injured World Russia Mobile Egypt Agriculture Vehari SITE Family From Government

Recent Stories

Hina Khar asks people to avoid pre-judging outcome ..

Hina Khar asks people to avoid pre-judging outcome of FATF's plenary meeting

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UAE express desire to promote bilateral ..

Pakistan, UAE express desire to promote bilateral cooperation in health sector

1 hour ago
 E-commerce can address unemployment issue in Pakis ..

E-commerce can address unemployment issue in Pakistan: Saif Ghauri

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan can't take credit of removing Pakistan' ..

Imran Khan can't take credit of removing Pakistan's name from FATF's grey list: ..

2 hours ago
 ECP schedules by-poll for Karachi NA seat left beh ..

ECP schedules by-poll for Karachi NA seat left behind by Aamir Liaquat

2 hours ago
 Pakistan overtakes Australia and claims the 3rd sp ..

Pakistan overtakes Australia and claims the 3rd spot in ICC ODI Rankings

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.