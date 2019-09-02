Vekic rallies to beat Goerges to reach US Open quarter-finals

New York, Sept 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Croatia's Donna Vekic saved a match point to advance to the US Open quarter-finals on Monday by defeating Germany's Julia Goerges 6-7 (5/7), 7-5, 6-3.

The victory sends the 23rd seed into a Wednesday quarter-final against Swiss 13th seed Belinda Bencic, who upset top-ranked defending champion Naomi Osaka in another fourth-round match.