Vekic Wins On Two Surfaces At Rain-plagued Wimbledon Warm-up

Zeeshan Mehtab 17 seconds ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 09:40 AM

Vekic wins on two surfaces at rain-plagued Wimbledon warm-up

Nottingham, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Second seed Donna Vekic reached the semi-finals of the rain-plagued Nottingham WTA event on Friday after playing her quarter-final on two different surfaces, outside and indoors.

Vekic, the 2017 champion at the Wimbledon warm-up tournament, started her match against French eighth seed Kristina Mladenovic on outdoor grass.

However, the rain which has been a problem all week returned towards the end of the first set, sending the players rushing for cover at the venue's indoor hard courts with Croatian Vekic eventually claiming a 7-5, 6-4 win and a place in a third straight semi-final in Nottingham.

The decision to conclude the quarter-finals indoors did not please Mladenovic's coach, Sascha Bajin.

"Many bad decisions have been made here in Nottingham by the officials," he tweeted.

"But still, we can take lots of good things from here. Congrats to Dona for today."

