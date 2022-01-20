UrduPoint.com

Venezia Record 10 New Covid Cases, Inter Match At Risk

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 20, 2022 | 08:52 PM

Venezia record 10 new Covid cases, Inter match at risk

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Inter Milan's Series A match with Venezia is at risk of being postponed after their promoted opposition announced 10 new Covid-19 cases among playing and coaching staff on Thursday.

The new positives take the total number at Venezia to 14, but the club did not reveal how many of those were players, the crucial figure in determining whether a match goes ahead.

A new protocol for the Italian top flight says that fixtures will be postponed if more than 35 percent of a team's 25-man playing squad tests positive. That means nine players.

Media in Italy report that Venezia currently have eight players positive for the virus, with the previous four positives recorded on Saturday.

Each team's 25-man squad list must be sent to Serie A by midday local time Friday (1100 GMT), with a definitive list following the closing of the transfer window to be presented by February 4.

So far this season five matches have not gone ahead due to virus cases, with Salernitana handed a 3-0 defeat and docked a point on Tuesday for not showing up to their match at Udinese just before Christmas.

Inter, who are two points ahead of local rivals AC Milan at the top of Serie A, have a game in hand after Bologna were blocked from fulfilling their fixture with the champions by local health authorities earlier this month.

Venezia are 17th in the league, two points above the relegation zone.

