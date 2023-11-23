Open Menu

Venezuela In Diplomatic Row With Peru After Controversial Football Match

Muhammad Rameez Published November 23, 2023 | 10:27 PM

Venezuela in diplomatic row with Peru after controversial football match

The government of Venezuela lambasted Peru on Wednesday following a controversial football match, at one point accusing Lima of kidnapping its national team by refusing to allow the aircraft bringing the players home to refuel

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The government of Venezuela lambasted Peru on Wednesday following a controversial football match, at one point accusing Lima of kidnapping its national team by refusing to allow the aircraft bringing the players home to refuel.

The diplomatic spat began following a 1-1 draw between the two countries' teams in a 2026 World Cup qualifier, after which Venezuelan players accused Peruvian police of beating them as they went to greet fans Tuesday night.

Following a delay in the plane's departure on Wednesday, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said Peru had carried out "another arbitrary act against the Venezuelans by preventing the plane bringing the team back from refueling."

"This is kidnapping as vengeance against our team which played an extraordinary match" in Lima, he added.

Almost four hours after the scheduled takeoff, however, the Rutaca airline plane finally began its journey at 2:53 pm (1953 GMT).

The delay "occurred for purely administrative reasons related to fuel supply" the company that operates Jorge Chavez International Airport in Lima said.

Gil confirmed that the team was "undertaking its return to Caracas safely" after the Peruvian government ordered fuel supplies.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that the "xenophobia of that racist oligarchy of Peru has been unleashed against our noble team. Venezuela has raised its voice to protest against xenophobia, violence and aggression."

Related Topics

Football Protest World Police Kidnapping Company Lima Caracas Peru Venezuela From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Pakistan,Turkey have long religious & cultural rel ..

Pakistan,Turkey have long religious & cultural relations: CM Domki

6 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali dist ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali distributes medals, degrees in stu ..

6 minutes ago
 Spreading tentacles of Indian Global Terrorist Net ..

Spreading tentacles of Indian Global Terrorist Network to US, Canada alarming: M ..

4 minutes ago
 Five injured in roof collapse

Five injured in roof collapse

4 minutes ago
 Durable, sustained Gaza ceasefire critical for rel ..

Durable, sustained Gaza ceasefire critical for relief to Palestinians: FO

8 minutes ago
 DC takes firm action against smog in Bahawalnagar

DC takes firm action against smog in Bahawalnagar

4 minutes ago
Pakistan exploring debt for nature swaps with glob ..

Pakistan exploring debt for nature swaps with global agencies: Shamshad

8 minutes ago
 Fertilizers available in abundance for Rabi crops

Fertilizers available in abundance for Rabi crops

4 minutes ago
 Youth to provide with online business, jobs at glo ..

Youth to provide with online business, jobs at global level by training of IT: G ..

8 minutes ago
 Seminar on TB preventive treatment held

Seminar on TB preventive treatment held

4 minutes ago
 Religious Ministry working to reduce cost of Hajj: ..

Religious Ministry working to reduce cost of Hajj: Caretaker Minister for Religi ..

45 minutes ago
 LESCO Chief reviews progress of anti-power theft c ..

LESCO Chief reviews progress of anti-power theft campaign

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports