Venezuela to Take Part in 2021 International Army Games

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Venezuela will participate in the International Army Games organized by the Russian Defense Ministry in August, one of the 96 countries officially invited to join the multinational event, Adm. Alexander Jose Velasquez Bastidas, commander of the Strategic Region of Integral Maritime and Insular Defense of Venezuela, told Sputnik.

"We are planning to take part in the [International Army] Games in August," the admiral said on the sidelines of the 9th Moscow Conference on International Security.

Velasquez Bastidas noted that his country will be represented by 10 teams at the event, which will feature participation by military officers from various countries.

"We will continue with our training plan for our officers here at Russian military academies. I believe that we currently have a significant number of boys here, as well as of those who have already graduated," he added.

The 7th International Army Games will be held from August 22-September 4 in over a dozen countries, including Russia, Belarus, China, Iran, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Algeria, Armenia, Qatar, and Serbia. Russia invited 96 countries to join the event, and to date 40 of them have confirmed their participation.

The International Army Games is an annual event organized by the Russian Defense Ministry since 2015.