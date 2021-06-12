UrduPoint.com
Venezuela's National Team Players Test COVID Positive Ahead Of America Cup - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 03:40 PM

Venezuela's National Team Players Test COVID Positive Ahead of America Cup - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) Several players in Venezuela's national football team tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the America Cup tournament, which is to be held in Brazil, Correio Braziliense reported.

According to the Brazilian newspaper, the number of infected players was not specified and the variant of the virus is being detected.

The players and members of the delegation will undergo a second test on Saturday.

The Venezuelan national team is scheduled to play against Brazil in the opening match on June 13.

