Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas bettered her own world indoor triple jump record to set a new outright best as she won gold in Belgrade on Sunday.

The Olympic champion soared out to 15.74 metres on her sixth and final effort, smashing the previous best of 15.43 she set in Madrid in February 2020.

Rojas also holds the outdoor world record, 15.

67m, which she set when winning gold in Tokyo last summer.

Rojas set the new indoor mark to win her third consecutive world title after previous successes in Birmingham in 2018 and Portland in 2016.

A day after the onlooking Yaroslava Mahuchikh won an emotional gold for Ukraine in the women's high jump, her teammate Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk claimed silver behind Rojas after going out to 14.74m with her sixth and final effort. Jamaican Kimberly Williams took bronze (14.59).