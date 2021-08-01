TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2021) Venezuelan athlete Yulimar Rojas on Sunday won the women's triple jump gold at the Tokyo Olympics, while also breaking the World Record that was set in 1995.

Rojas emerged victorious with a final jump of 15.67 meters (51.4 feet), surpassing the 1995 record of 15.50 meters (50.8 feet) set by Ukrainian athlete Inessa Kravets.