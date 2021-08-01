UrduPoint.com

Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas Breaks Women's Triple Jump World Record To Win Olympic Gold

Muhammad Rameez 9 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas Breaks Women's Triple Jump World Record to Win Olympic Gold

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2021) Venezuelan athlete Yulimar Rojas on Sunday won the women's triple jump gold at the Tokyo Olympics, while also breaking the World Record that was set in 1995.

Rojas emerged victorious with a final jump of 15.67 meters (51.4 feet), surpassing the 1995 record of 15.50 meters (50.8 feet) set by Ukrainian athlete Inessa Kravets.

Related Topics

World Tokyo Women Sunday Gold Olympics

Recent Stories

Emirates Global Aluminium, Gulf Extrusions sign ag ..

Emirates Global Aluminium, Gulf Extrusions sign agreement on industrial by-produ ..

9 minutes ago
 Al Ain University ranked 4th nationally in World U ..

Al Ain University ranked 4th nationally in World University Rankings 2021

24 minutes ago
 MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of Ambassador ..

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of Ambassador of Barbados to the UAE

24 minutes ago
 15,279 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

15,279 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

54 minutes ago
 DEWA takes SDME 2021 teams to Decathlon Village an ..

DEWA takes SDME 2021 teams to Decathlon Village and R&amp;D Centre

54 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues decisions on MBRSC, MBR ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decisions on MBRSC, MBRCH

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.