UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venice Steer Course Back To Serie A After 20 Years

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 08:50 AM

Venice steer course back to Serie A after 20 years

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Venice will have a team back in Serie A for the first time in 20 years after Venezia won a promotion play-off on Thursday.

A 1-1 draw with Cittadella was enough for a 2-1 aggregate win despite playing most of the tie with 10 men.

Venezia join Empoli and Salernitana, who were automatically promoted from Serie B, in the top flight next season.

Riccardo Bocalon scored in the third minute of injury time after Federico Proia had given Cittadella the lead in the 25th minute.

Cittadella, bidding to reach Serie A for the first time, were unable to take advantage of Venezia being reduced to 10 men in the 36th minute when defender Pasquale Mazzocchi was red carded.

Empoli, Salernitana and Venezia will replace relegated Benevento, Crotone and Parma in the top flight.

Related Topics

Crotone Parma Benevento Venice Lead From Top

Recent Stories

Germany plans to offer adolescents COVID-19 vaccin ..

8 hours ago

UAE Ambassador and Egypt&#039;s Minister of Agricu ..

8 hours ago

Spain&#039;s Casillas plans to open training acade ..

8 hours ago

DIG asks SSP to register cases of robberies, other ..

8 hours ago

Canadian Government Allots $2.15Bln Toward Energy ..

8 hours ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Notification US ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.