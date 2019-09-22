UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venus Williams Crashes Out Of Wuhan Open

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 03:00 PM

Venus Williams crashes out of Wuhan Open

Wuhan, China, Sept 22 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Venus Williams' first visit to Asia since 2017 was cut short as she crashed out of the Wuhan Open first round on Sunday 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) to fellow American Danielle Collins.

The 39-year-old Williams, a 2015 Wuhan champion now 59th in the world rankings, squandered a lead in the first set before eventually losing to Collins, who recorded just the second match win of her career on Chinese soil.

The 35th-ranked Collins rallied back from 3-5 down in the opening set, winning a whopping nine games in a row to go up 7-5, 5-0.

Williams, a wildcard at Wuhan this year, finally stopped the bleeding, holding the serve to interrupt her opponent's momentum.

It was the start of a surprising five-game run from Williams, who saved two match points along the way as she drew level at 5-5.

In the decider, Williams got the first mini-break but it was Collins who eventually created a 6-4 gap, converting with an ace on her fourth match point to move into the second round.

It was Collins' second triumph over Williams, who had also stumbled against the 25-year-old during the Miami Open last year.

"This is my first tournament here in Asia, I was just happy to come out with a win, said Collins, who next takes on defending champion and ninth seed Aryna Sabalenka, a 6-1, 6-2 winner over Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Meanwhile, 2017 Wuhan runner-up Ashleigh Barty is making sure she has enough left in the tank for a busy closing stretch of the season, including her singles debut at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen and a highly-anticipated Fed Cup final between Australia and France in Perth.

Barty is top seed at Wuhan and faces a stiff challenge in the fight for the year-end number one ranking from the likes of Karolina Pliskova, Simona Halep, Bianca Andreescu and Naomi Osaka.

The 23-year-old Australian is first-ranked this week and would like to finish the year on top, but admitted that she has other priorities.

"I think it's a target without being a target," Barty told reporters.

"We've put ourselves in a position where it's a possibility. I plan my schedule, the last six months of this year, well in advance. I think I'm not going to change it to try and chase it," she added.

"If it happens, it happens."Barty will open her Wuhan campaign against either Russian Daria Kasatkina or Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia.

Related Topics

World Australia Russia China France Visit Perth Shenzhen Wuhan Osaka Lead Miami Tank Turkish Lira Sunday 2017 2015 From Top Asia

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National D ..

2 hours ago

Sultan bin Zayed congratulates Saudi King on Natio ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Abrahamic House of Fraternity embodies ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.