Verona announce 10 Covid cases among players, staff

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Verona said on Tuesday that they had 10 new Covid-19 cases in their playing squad and coaching staff, two days before they resume their Serie A campaign.

In a statement Verona said eight players had caught the virus ahead of their trip to Spezia on Thursday, all of whom have been vaccinated.

Verona, who sit 12th in Serie A, did not reveal which players had tested positive nor what condition they were in but said the tests had been carried out "in the last few hours" on Tuesday.

As yet no decision has been made on whether Verona will be able to go to the Italian Riviera for their first match of 2022, as local health authorities can bar teams from travelling.

That has already happened this season to Salernitana, whose match at Udinese late last month was abandoned after they were blocked from making the trip north.

Salernitana have been hit by a swathe of cases with nine players positive for the virus ahead of their home match with Venezia, also on Thursday.