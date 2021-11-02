UrduPoint.com

Verry Elleegant Upsets Favourite Incentivise To Win Melbourne Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 09:30 AM

Verry Elleegant upsets favourite Incentivise to win Melbourne Cup

Melbourne, Nov 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Verry Elleegant stunned red hot favourite Incentivise to win the coveted Aus$8 million (US$6 million) Melbourne Cup Tuesday in a party atmosphere as crowds returned for the "race that stops a nation".

With James McDonald in the saddle, the six-year-old mare came from behind in a thrilling finish to the gruelling 3,200-metre (two mile) handicap at Flemington, considered the ultimate test of stamina and staying power.

Incentivise, the shortest-priced favourite since the legendary Phar Lap more than 90 years ago, was second ahead of Spanish Mission.

