UrduPoint.com

Verstappen Looks For Home Comforts At Spa

Muhammad Rameez Published August 25, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Verstappen looks for home comforts at Spa

SpaFrancorchamps, Belgium, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Max Verstappen will return to work with a spring in his step this weekend when he bids to tighten his grip on the Formula One world championship with a second triumph at the Belgian Grand Prix.

In the first of two 'home' races for the 24-year-old Dutchman, as part of a testing post-holiday triple-header, Red Bull's defending champion will delight in racing at his favourite, old-style circuit in the Belgian Ardennes.

"I am feeling ready to race again after a good break," he said.

"I've definitely got the itch again to get back into it - it will be a busy triple-header, but it will be ok to manage as we have all had a rest." After wins in France and Hungary, Verstappen could also complete a hat-trick of consecutive victories as Ferrari flounder in pursuit having seen seven pole positions produce only three wins for Charles Leclerc.

Formula One's annual European summer closedown began after the Hungarian Grand Prix on July 31 and ended earlier this week as teams began preparations for the much-loved race at the spectacular circuit in the forests.

With a luxurious lead of 80 points ahead of Leclerc in the title race, Verstappen can afford to ease off and finish second in all of the remaining nine races - in 12 weeks - that make up the second half of the season.

But, after securing his first win in the land of his birth, at Hasselt, in last year's race, he will be pushing for another this weekend in front of an orange army of fans due to arrive from the Netherlands.

A victory would set him up perfectly for his second home event seven days later at Zandvoort, where he won last year en route to the drivers title.

However, he will hope for a different outcome in the third race of the triple-header at Monza where he collided with Lewis Hamilton in last year's Italian Grand Prix.

"The upgrades to the track here have made it a little more old school with the gravel traps, which I think is a good idea," said Verstappen.

"It's my favourite track so I'm looking forward to racing there and it looks like there might be rain around too, which will make it more tricky. Luckily, as a team, we like a challenge." The gravel traps have been added at four corners, including the high-speed Eau Rouge-Raidillon sequence, in a bid to improve safety for a race which will see the introduction of controversial new rules to curb 'porpoising' and 'bouncing'.

The moves are thought to be favourable to Mercedes, the team that suffered most from 'porpoising' during the first half season, their worst for a decade.

Mercedes showed marked improvement before the break and scored their first double podium in Hungary where Leclerc and Ferrari endured another tactical flop.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton will be bidding for his fifth Belgian win and his first this season to maintain his record of winning in every year of his career.

"We're getting closer," said team boss Toto Wolff. "We need to keep the momentum going and the pressure on." This weekend will also see Sebastian Vettel racing at Spa for the final time, 31 years after his hero Michael Schumacher made his F1 debut in the same team - now known as Aston Martin, but originally Jordan, and both painted green.

As a three-time Belgian winner, who loves the history of the classic circuits, it will be an emotional weekend for Vettel who will retire at the end of the season.

It will also be an important weekend for Daniel Ricciardo after McLaren on Wednesday announced the termination of his contract at the end of this season.

Related Topics

World Army France Mercedes Hamilton Orange Hasselt Same Lead Netherlands Hungary July Event All From Ferrari Aston Martin Race McLaren

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occas ..

13 hours ago
 The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a ..

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a Reduced Price

15 hours ago
 PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

17 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

19 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

20 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

20 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.