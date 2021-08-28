UrduPoint.com

Verstappen Masters Rain To Claim Belgian Grand Prix Pole, Russell In Second

Red Bull's Max Verstappen mastered the rain to claim Belgian Grand Prix pole on Saturday, snatching the fastest time in qualifying from surprise package George Russell of Williams

SpaFrancorchamps, Belgium, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Red Bull's Max Verstappen mastered the rain to claim Belgian Grand Prix pole on Saturday, snatching the fastest time in qualifying from surprise package George Russell of Williams.

Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes will start on the second row as he goes for his 100th Grand Prix win.

Qualifying was marred by a heavy crash in Q3 involving the McLaren of Lando Norris.

