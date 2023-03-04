UrduPoint.com

Verstappen On Pole For Season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 04, 2023 | 11:33 PM

Verstappen on pole for season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix

World champion Max Verstappen claimed pole position for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday, with Sergio Perez completing a Red Bull front-row lockout

Sakhir, Bahrain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :World champion Max Verstappen claimed pole position for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday, with Sergio Perez completing a Red Bull front-row lockout.

The Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will fill out the second row with two-time champion Fernando Alonso completing the top five in an Aston Martin.

"It's been a bit of a tough start to the weekend and today not finding my rhythm but in qualifying we managed to put the best pieces together and of course very happy to be on pole," said Verstappen who has never won in Bahrain or claimed any season-opening race.

"It's amazing and I'm looking forward for tomorrow."Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was seventh, just behind Mercedes teammate George Russell.

The top 10 was rounded out by Lance Stroll in an Aston Martin, Esteban Ocon in an Alpine and Nico Hulkenberg behind the wheel of a Haas.

