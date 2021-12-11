UrduPoint.com

Verstappen On Pole For Title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 07:39 PM

Max Verstappen gained a potentially decisive advantage in his epic battle for the Formula One world title on Saturday by claiming pole for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Verstappen goes into the season-closing race level on points with Lewis Hamilton, who took second in qualifying to join the Red Bull driver on the front row.

The last six winners in Abu Dhabi have all started from the front of the grid, with Verstappen victorious from pole last year.

