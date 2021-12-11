UrduPoint.com

Verstappen On Pole For Title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Muhammad Rameez 7 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 08:23 PM

Verstappen on pole for title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Max Verstappen gained a potentially decisive advantage in his epic battle for the Formula One world title on Saturday by claiming pole for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Max Verstappen gained a potentially decisive advantage in his epic battle for the Formula One world title on Saturday by claiming pole for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Verstappen goes into the season-closing race level on points with Lewis Hamilton, who took second in qualifying to join the Red Bull driver on the front row.

Lando Norris was a surprise third to start on the second row alongside Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez.

The last six winners in Abu Dhabi have all started from the front of the grid, with Verstappen victorious from pole last year.

Hamilton, seeking a historic eighth world title, was favourite to secure the final pole of 2021 after his Mercedes left Verstappen's Red Bull trailing in his wake in practice.

But after Red Bull's mechanics worked on Verstappen's car overnight, the Dutchman produced a blistering flying lap in Q3.

His time of 1min 22.109sec left Hamilton over half a second behind.

That forced the seven-time world champion back onto the heavily modified Yas Marina circuit for one last throw of the dice.

But although he reduced the gap to 0.371 at a venue where he is a five-time winner he could not knock his arch rival off the top of the grid.

"It's an amazing feeling, we definitely improved the car in quali," said Verstappen.

The 24-year-old added: "I'm incredibly happy with this. It's what we wanted but it was not easy with Mercedes' form. I'm looking forward to tomorrow, that's the most important." With the two drivers locked together on 369.5 points after 21 of the 22 races the stakes could not be higher for the duelling duo.

Aside from pole Verstappen has another advantage over Hamilton.

Should the pair end up all square -- (one finishes ninth, the other 10th with the fastest lap) - or fail to score any points then the title is his on the strength of his nine race wins to Hamilton's eight.

Related Topics

World Abu Dhabi Driver Car Mercedes Hamilton All From Top Race

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet amends &#039;Food Labeling Policy&#039 ..

UAE Cabinet amends &#039;Food Labeling Policy&#039; from mandatory to optional

53 seconds ago
 International Superyacht Summit 2021 witnesses rec ..

International Superyacht Summit 2021 witnesses record number of attendees from g ..

1 minute ago
 CDA, PIDE to conduct joint study to mitigate traff ..

CDA, PIDE to conduct joint study to mitigate traffic issues

39 seconds ago
 Daughter of first American astronaut launches on B ..

Daughter of first American astronaut launches on Blue Origin flight

1 minute ago
 Libya delays list of presidential election candida ..

Libya delays list of presidential election candidates

1 minute ago
 Eight held for possessing illegal arms, weapon

Eight held for possessing illegal arms, weapon

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.