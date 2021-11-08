UrduPoint.com

Verstappen Outpaces Hamilton To Win Mexico Grand Prix

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 09:00 AM

Verstappen outpaces Hamilton to win Mexico Grand Prix

Mexico City, Nov 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Max Verstappen cruised to victory in the Mexico Grand Prix on Sunday as his closest challenger in the title race, Lewis Hamilton clung on to finish second.

The Dutch Red Bull driver overtook reigning champion Hamilton and the second Mercedes driven by pole-sitting Valtteri Bottas on the first corner and sped away.

Hamilton ended the race battling to hold off Mexican driver Sergio Perez who finished third in the other Red Bull to the delight of the huge crowd.

