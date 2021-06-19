UrduPoint.com
Verstappen Pips Hamilton For French Grand Prix Pole

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 08:22 PM

Verstappen pips Hamilton for French Grand Prix pole

Max Verstappen claimed pole on Saturday for the French Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes alongside the Red Bull driver on the front row

Le Castellet, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Max Verstappen claimed pole on Saturday for the French Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes alongside the Red Bull driver on the front row.

Verstappen leads Hamilton by four points in the Formula One word championshio ahead of the seventh race of the season at the Circuit Paul Ricard on Sunday.

