UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Verstappen Pips Hamilton For French Grand Prix Pole

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 08:47 PM

Verstappen pips Hamilton for French Grand Prix pole

Max Verstappen claimed pole on Saturday for the French Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes alongside the Red Bull driver on the front row

Le Castellet, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Max Verstappen claimed pole on Saturday for the French Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes alongside the Red Bull driver on the front row.

Valtteri Bottas in the other Mercedes starts on the second row with for company Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez.

Verstappen leads Hamilton by four points in the Formula One word championship ahead of the seventh race of the season at the Circuit Paul Ricard on Sunday.

Hamilton won from pole the last two races staged at Le Castellet in 2018 and 2019, but Verstappen had approached qualifying as the man to beat after dominating the final two practice sessions.

Related Topics

Company Driver Mercedes Hamilton Man Sunday 2018 2019 From Race

Recent Stories

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster ..

6 minutes ago

FM Qureshi, President Kosovo Republic exchange vie ..

31 seconds ago

Labourer electrocuted, another injured

4 minutes ago

Corrupt elements want to remain in power : Shahbaz ..

4 minutes ago

Fireworks Warehouse Supposedly Burning in Moscow

4 minutes ago

TikToker Kashif Zameer remanded in police custody

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.