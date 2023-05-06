UrduPoint.com

Verstappen Quickest, Leclerc Crashes In Miami Grand Prix Practice

Muhammad Rameez Published May 06, 2023 | 08:03 PM

Verstappen quickest, Leclerc crashes in Miami Grand Prix practice

World champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull set the fastest time in Friday's practice for the Miami Grand Prix while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc suffered a crash into a barrier

Miami Gardens, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ):World champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull set the fastest time in Friday's practice for the Miami Grand Prix while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc suffered a crash into a barrier.

After Mercedes enjoyed a 1-2 effort in the opening session, with George Russell leading the way from Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen, the current championship leader, responded with an impressive best lap time of 1:27.930.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was 0.385 seconds behind closely followed by his teammate Leclerc, whose session ended early after he went nose first into the barrier at Turn eight.

Leclerc left the track on a moped and showed no signs of any side-effects from the incident, which caused a red flag and five-minute delay, frustrating teams who were putting in some longer runs.

Verstappen's second practice was accompanied by regular complaints from the drive about his headrest but the discomfort appeared to have little impact on his performance.

The Dutchman's teammate Sergio Perez, who is just six points behind him in the standings after his win in Baku last week, was fourth fastest ahead of Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso.

Red Bull drivers have dominated the opening four races of the season with Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez claiming two victories each.

The lack of over-taking in a largely processional Azerbaijan Grand Prix, combined with the Red Bull cars' superior speed, has led to fears of a season lacking drama and excitement.

After Russell posted a time of 1:30.125 in the earlier session, with his fellow Briton Hamilton second quickest, 0.212 behind, there was at least some indication that Red Bull might not have it all their own way on Sunday.

But even before the second session, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff was quick to caution against reading too much into their times.

"The car has some goodness. It is just very tricky to unlock it," said Wolff.

"When the drivers have confidence, they can go quick. It is on a razor's edge. This morning we seemed to be in a sweet spot. I don't think we can extrapolate from this, ran later than everybody else but at least it looked more encouraging than Baku."Hamilton finished seventh in the second session while Russell was down in 15th, 1.286 off Verstappen's pace.

The first practice also saw a red flag after Haas' Nico Hulkenberg lost control of his car entering turn three, spinning into the wall and leaving debris on the track from his front end.

Related Topics

World Car Mercedes Hamilton Baku George Reading Superior Miami Azerbaijan Sunday All From Ferrari Best Aston Martin Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Central Model School to be made Centre of Excellen ..

Central Model School to be made Centre of Excellence: Mohsin Naqvi

24 minutes ago
 Secretary visits wheat center, express dismay over ..

Secretary visits wheat center, express dismay over lethargic attitude of staff

24 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 148,200 cusecs water

IRSA releases 148,200 cusecs water

24 minutes ago
 Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Biz ..

Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo congratulates Pakistani c ..

7 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 divers starts search for tourists bodi ..

Rescue 1122 divers starts search for tourists bodies in River Neelum

24 minutes ago
 Sharjah Media City participates in annual Investme ..

Sharjah Media City participates in annual Investment Meeting 2023

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.