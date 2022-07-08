UrduPoint.com

Verstappen Takes Austrian Sprint Pole, Misery For Mercedes

Muhammad Rameez Published July 08, 2022 | 10:56 PM

Verstappen takes Austrian sprint pole, misery for Mercedes

Max Verstappen claimed pole for the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race as Friday qualifying proved a double disaster for Mercedes

Spielberg bei Knittelfeld, Austria, July 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Max Verstappen claimed pole for the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race as Friday qualifying proved a double disaster for Mercedes.

Both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell crashed in the top-10 shoot-out at the Spielberg circuit, owned by Verstappen's Red Bull team.

The world champion is joined on the front row of Saturday's 100km sprint by the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

On the second row are his teammate Carlos Sainz, fresh from his maiden win at Silverstone last weekend, and Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull.

Hamilton made a rare mistake to smash into the barrier at turn seven on a fast lap with five and a half minutes of Q3 left.

He was soon out of his car, walking back to the pits.

After a red flag period as his mashed up Mercedes was lifted off the circuit the session restarted.

But not for long, as Russell then exited stage left, at turn 10, to leave Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff staring bleakly at his tv monitor.

With eight cars left to battle it out for pole Verstappen took the honours with a time of 1min 05.852sec.

"It was a very long wait between the two runs and that's never great. Once you're in the rhythm, it's nice to just keep on going," said Verstappen.

"But of course, very happy with pole; but I also know that tomorrow and Sunday, you can get the points," he added.

Verstappen has a superb record at the track, winning four of the last six including both held at the picturesque circuit in the Styrian mountains in 2021.

Saturday's sprint will shape the grid for Sunday's race, the 11th round of the world championship which Verstappen leads by 34 points from Perez.

Russell had done enough before his exit to post the fifth fastest time with Esteban Ocon (Alpine) in sixth, ahead of Kevin Magnussen and fellow Haas driver Mick Schumacher in seventh and eighth, Fernando Alonso and Hamilton completing the top 10.

Related Topics

World Driver Car Mercedes Hamilton Nice George Alpine Sunday National University Post TV From Ferrari Top Race

Recent Stories

Minister urges agriculture staff to assist PDMA wi ..

Minister urges agriculture staff to assist PDMA with relief activities

3 minutes ago
 Fai lauds Sardar Qayyum's contribution to advancin ..

Fai lauds Sardar Qayyum's contribution to advancing Kashmir cause

3 minutes ago
 PML-N to win by elections in Punjab: Sanaullah

PML-N to win by elections in Punjab: Sanaullah

3 minutes ago
 Country's economy to revive in six months: Ahsan I ..

Country's economy to revive in six months: Ahsan Iqbal

3 minutes ago
 Rs 3.3bn Gravity Flow Water scheme for Havelian ap ..

Rs 3.3bn Gravity Flow Water scheme for Havelian approved

42 minutes ago
 33 held with contraband

33 held with contraband

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.