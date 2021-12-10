UrduPoint.com

Verstappen Takes First Practice Honours In Abu Dhabi

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 07:30 PM

Verstappen takes first practice honours in Abu Dhabi

Max Verstappen was quick out of the blocks in Abu Dhabi on Friday, planting his Red Bull at the top of first practice timesheets ahead of Sunday's title-deciding Grand Prix

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Max Verstappen was quick out of the blocks in Abu Dhabi on Friday, planting his Red Bull at the top of first practice timesheets ahead of Sunday's title-deciding Grand Prix.

The Dutch driver goes into Formula One's season-closing race at Yas Marina level on points with Lewis Hamilton, who was third fastest, 0.346sec shy of his arch rival.

Splitting the pair whose scrap for the 2021 driver's crown has made this a season no one will forget in a hurry, was Valtteri Bottas.

The Finn, in his last run out for Mercedes before moving to Alfa Romeo in 2022, came in at 0.196s.

Completing the top four was Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull.

The circuit has undergone a major revamp to improve overtaking opportunites since 2020 when Verstappen ended a six-year domination by Mercedes.

His 1min 25.009s effort was around a dozen seconds quicker than 12 months ago.

Hamilton approaches Sunday on a four-timer after wins in Brazil, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, and will become world champion for an unprecedented eighth time if he finishes in front of Verstappen.

But the man who wants his crown will take the title should they both fail to score any points on the strength of winning nine races to Hamilton's eight.

Abu Dhabi first practice timesMax Verstappen (NED/Red Bull-Honda) 1:25.009 (23 laps), Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes) 1:25.205 (27), Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 1:25.355 (25),Sergio Perez (MEX/Red Bull-Honda) 1:25.363 (24), Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/AlphaTauri-Honda) 1:25.378 (23), Fernando Alonso (ESP/Alpine-Renault) 1:25.625 (26), Pierre Gasly (FRA/AlphaTauri-Honda) 1:25.822 (28), Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) 1:25.846 (20), Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP/Ferrari) 1:25.886 (26), Sebastian Vettel (GER/Aston Martin-Mercedes) 1:26.007 (26), Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine-Renault) 1:26.025 (25), Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren-Mercedes) 1:26.123 (26), Kimi R�ikk�nen (FIN/Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari) 1:26.189 (25), Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA/Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari) 1:26.409 (25), Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin-Mercedes) 1:26.608 (26), Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/McLaren-Mercedes) 1:26.676 (29), Jack Aitken (GBR/Williams-Mercedes) 1:27.481 (27), Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams-Mercedes) 1:27.487 (27), Mick Schumacher (GER/Haas-Ferrari) 1:27.698 (24), Nikita Mazepin (RUS/Haas-Ferrari) 1:28.305 (22)

Related Topics

World Abu Dhabi Driver Qatar Mercedes Hamilton Man Pierre Brazil Saudi Arabia Sunday 2020 Top Alfa Romeo Race

Recent Stories

UAE wins its Category-B membership in the IMO Coun ..

UAE wins its Category-B membership in the IMO Council for third consecutive time

6 minutes ago
 Macron hails 'convergence of views' in first meeti ..

Macron hails 'convergence of views' in first meeting with Scholz

5 minutes ago
 30 displaced families return home from Afghanistan ..

30 displaced families return home from Afghanistan

5 minutes ago
 MWM delegation meets DG Rangers

MWM delegation meets DG Rangers

5 minutes ago
 Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

5 minutes ago
 Minister discusses agriculture promotion, wheat ta ..

Minister discusses agriculture promotion, wheat target, fertiliser prices

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.