Verstappen Takes Pole For Austrian Grand Prix
Three-time Formula One world champion Max Verstappen will start from pole position for his Red Bull team's home Grand Prix in Austria on Sunday after topping qualifying
Verstappen's closest championship rival Lando Norris (McLaren) was second fastest with George Russell (Mercedes) in third.
The Dutch driver had earlier extended his lead in the overall standings by winning the sprint race, with Norris third.
"The qualifying went really well," said Verstappen.
"It's been a while that we've actually been on pole so it's a great feeling.
"The team has been working really hard to make the car a bit more competitive and I think this is a great statement and it will be a great fight."
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz joins Russell on the second row of the grid, edging out the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton, the man who will replace him on the Italian team next season.
Hamilton will be alongside his future team-mate Charles Lerclerc on the third row with Oscar Piastri (McLaren) and Sergio Perez (Red Bull) behind them.
Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine) round out the top 10.
