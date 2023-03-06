UrduPoint.com

Verstappen Wins Season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix

Muhammad Rameez Published March 06, 2023 | 01:11 AM

Verstappen wins season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix

Sakhir, Bahrain, March 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :World champion Max Verstappen cruised to victory in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday with Sergio Perez completing a Red Bull one-two.

Former two-time champion Fernando Alonso came home in third place in a memorable performance in his Aston Martin.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who won the race last year, was forced out with engine failure on the 41st lap when he was running in third place with teammate Carlos Sainz going on to take fourth place.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was fifth in his Mercedes having started in seventh.

Lance Stroll, in the second Aston Martin, George Russell of Mercedes, Valtteri Bottas in an Alfa Romeo, Alpine's Pierre Gasly and Alexander Albon behind the wheel of a Williams rounded out the top 10.

Related Topics

World Mercedes Hamilton George Alpine Pierre Bahrain Sunday Top Alfa Romeo Aston Martin Race

Recent Stories

United suffer humiliating 7-0 drubbing from rejuve ..

United suffer humiliating 7-0 drubbing from rejuvenated Liverpool

43 minutes ago
 Emirati fighters steal the show at fourth Youth MM ..

Emirati fighters steal the show at fourth Youth MMA Championship in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 UAE, Oman sign MoU to boost environmental preserva ..

UAE, Oman sign MoU to boost environmental preservation efforts

4 hours ago
 Third edition of Dubai Metro Music Festival begins ..

Third edition of Dubai Metro Music Festival begins tomorrow

6 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United beat Gladiators by two ..

HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United beat Gladiators by two wickets

6 hours ago
 Investment in quantum computing to be major econom ..

Investment in quantum computing to be major economic driving force in next two y ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.