Verstappen wins Styrian Formula One Grand Prix

Spielberg, Austria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Max Verstappen tightened his grip on the Formula One driver's standings as he cruised to victory in the Styrian Grand Prix on Sunday with his closest challenger Lewis Hamilton a distant second.

The Dutchman started from pole in his Red Bull and led throughout to finish more than 35 seconds head of British reigning champion Hamilton in his Mercedes. Finn Valtteri Bottas was third for Mercedes, chased home by the second Red Bull of Mexican Sergio Perez.