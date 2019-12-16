Vertonghen hails Mourinho 'fighting mentality' after Spurs late show

Jan Vertonghen believes Tottenham's last-gasp victory at Wolves proves they have bought into Jose Mourinho's "fighting mentality" as they closed to within three points of fourth-placed Chelsea

Spurs' chances of a fourth successive finish in the Champions League qualification places looked a lost cause when the Portuguese took charge last month with the club 12 points behind Chelsea.

But Spurs host Frank Lampard's side on Sunday with the chance to leapfrog their London rivals into the top four.

Defender Vertonghen scored an injury-time header to seal a 2-1 win on Sunday and secure a fourth win in five Premier League matches since Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino.

The Belgium international said Tottenham showed their ability to adapt in search of victory after Adama Traore had cancelled out Lucas Moura's opening goal for Spurs.

"Yes, the gaffer has a lot to do with it, he's brought that fighting mentality back and we had a lot of meetings this week about this game," said Vertonghen.

"Tactically, Wolves are a very good side, they will always have good spells in the game. It was a tough one, at the end you think 'should we be happy with a draw or not?' But this feeling is better.

"My feeling would not be any different if someone else had scored that goal. If you saw the celebrations at the end of the game, we dug in deep and coming away with the win meant a lot.

"We had lots of games last season when we won right at the end, it is the best feeling, we can't give up, Wolves wanted a late goal too -- but we believed just that little bit more."