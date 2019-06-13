UrduPoint.com
'Very Seriously' Injured Froome Out Of Tour De France

Muhammad Rameez 24 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 02:00 AM

'Very seriously' injured Froome out of Tour de France

Roanne, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Chris Froome will miss the Tour de France after hitting a wall at high speed and suffering severe injuries in a training accident at the Criterium du Dauphine on Wednesday, Team Ineos leader Dave Brailsford has confirmed.

"It's clear he'll take no part in the Tour," Brailsford told French television while four time Tour de France winner Froome was being treated at the scene in a parked ambulance.

This year's Tour de France embarks from Brussels on July 6 and the loss of the iconic British rider will shake up ambitions at several teams.

But Froome's team principal Brailsford's sombre tone suggested the implications may go further.

"He is in a very, very serious condition," said Brailsford, adding that the racer was having difficulty speaking and would be helicoptered to hospital.

A witness at the scene of the accident said Froome had suffered an open fracture of the femur and had suffered other injuries too, notably to his elbows.

Brailsford said Froome had been speeding downhill with Dutch teammate Wout Poels on a 'recon' ride for Wednesday's time-trial when a gust of wind blew him off track and into a wall.

"They were going very fast and the wind got his front wheel and sent him straight into the wall," Brailsford said in French.

The accident took place on a narrow descent through the village of Saint-André d'Apchon in the Loire region and other competitors on the recon estimated he would have been travelling at 60km/h (38 m/ph)"He could hardly speak. He'll be helicoptered to either Lyon or Saint-Etienne hospital within a few minutes," said Brailsford.

