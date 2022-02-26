Vesely follows up Djokovic win by making Dubai final

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Czech qualifier and world number 123 Jiri Vesely reached the Dubai ATP final on Friday by seeing off Denis Shapovalov in three tiebreak sets, a day after he stunned Novak Djokovic.

Vesely won 6-7 (7/9), 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/3) to become the lowest-ranked finalist in the tournament's 30-year history.

On Saturday, he will face Russia's Andrey Rublev, who defeated Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7/5), in the final.