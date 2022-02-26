UrduPoint.com

Vesely Follows Up Djokovic Win By Making Dubai Final

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 26, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Vesely follows up Djokovic win by making Dubai final

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Czech qualifier and world number 123 Jiri Vesely reached the Dubai ATP final on Friday by seeing off Denis Shapovalov in three tiebreak sets, a day after he stunned Novak Djokovic.

Vesely won 6-7 (7/9), 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/3) to become the lowest-ranked finalist in the tournament's 30-year history.

On Saturday, he will face Russia's Andrey Rublev, who defeated Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7/5), in the final.

Related Topics

World Russia Dubai

Recent Stories

Govt has no intention to restrict social media: AG ..

Govt has no intention to restrict social media: AGP

1 hour ago
 Pakistan safest place for sports related activitie ..

Pakistan safest place for sports related activities : Hasaan Khawar

1 hour ago
 Opposition failed in long march, no-confidence mov ..

Opposition failed in long march, no-confidence move: Shibli Faraz

2 hours ago
 Education, empowerment of women imperative for Pak ..

Education, empowerment of women imperative for Pakistan's progress: President

2 hours ago
 Kontaveit, Swiatek to meet for Qatar Open title

Kontaveit, Swiatek to meet for Qatar Open title

2 hours ago
 Cyclone Emnati leaves four dead in Madagascar

Cyclone Emnati leaves four dead in Madagascar

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>