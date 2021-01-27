UrduPoint.com
Veteran Hockey Players Applauds Approval Of Funds For Stadium

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :After ten years of struggle of veteran hockey players, the Government KPK approved Rs.115.21 million for the reconstruction of Abbottabad hockey stadium.

The funds were approved during the meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) for the reconstruction of hockey stadium and installation of Astroturf, up-gradation of hockey stadium, installation of floodlights, new sprinkle system, new spectators stand, new goal posts, new sheds, new chairs improvement of sports directorate offices in Abbottabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that in 2017 Abbottabad was part of the Federal government's program where six Astroturf was to laid in different stadiums with the cost of Rs.

532.163 million.

The funds were allocated in three years for the project, but unfortunately, Abbottabad was totally ignored as a result the stadium also destroyed.

During last December the Speaker KP assembly disclosed that the renovation of hockey stadium Abbottabad and installation of Astroturf would be started soon and would be completed by the first week of June 2021.

After the approval of funds by PDWP, Hazara division will be providing an opportunity to thousands of hockey players of the region and national team to promote hockey.

Hockey associations of Hazara division and players appreciated the approval of funds for the reconstruction project.

