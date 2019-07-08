UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Veteran Strycova Beats Seeded Mertens To Reach Wimbledon Last Eight

Zeeshan Mehtab 32 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 08:25 PM

Veteran Strycova beats seeded Mertens to reach Wimbledon last eight

Czech veteran Barbora Strycova, who is pondering retirement, marched into the quarter-finals at Wimbledon on Monday beating 21st seed Belgian Elise Mertens 4-6, 7-5, 6-2

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Czech veteran Barbora Strycova, who is pondering retirement, marched into the quarter-finals at Wimbledon on Monday beating 21st seed Belgian Elise Mertens 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

It is the second time the unseeded 33-year-old, who beat fourth-seeded Kiki Bertens in the previous round, has reached the quarter-final stage, the previous occasion in 2014.

Strycova will play either compatriot and two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova or Britain's French Open semi-finalist Johanna Konta in Tuesday's quarter-finals.

Related Topics

Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Man City, Chelsea to host women's games at Etihad, ..

28 seconds ago

Untroubled Serena into Wimbledon quarter-finals

30 seconds ago

Sea Watch captain Rackete's court hearing postpone ..

33 seconds ago

Kohli, Williamson renew rivalry in World Cup semi- ..

35 seconds ago

Is toss weighing too heavy on World Cup semi-final ..

5 minutes ago

World invited to watch museum restore Rembrandt's ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.