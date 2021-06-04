UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Veteran Valverde Shows Old Class As Criterium Enters Alps

Muhammad Rameez 45 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 11:39 PM

Veteran Valverde shows old class as Criterium enters Alps

Evergreen Alejandro Valverde produced a trademark late dash to win stage six of the Criterium du Dauphine on Friday as Alexey Lutsenko finally got hold of the overall lead

Le SappeyenChartreuse, France, June 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Evergreen Alejandro Valverde produced a trademark late dash to win stage six of the Criterium du Dauphine on Friday as Alexey Lutsenko finally got hold of the overall lead.

The 41-year-old Movistar leader Valverde has built a career on the kind of finishing that saw him overhaul Tao Geoghegan Hart just before the line on a steep ascent to Sappey-en-Chartreuse after 167.5 kilometres.

It was a second win of the season for the 2018 world champion who has been planning to go out with a bang at the Tokyo Olympics ever since its route was revealed.

"A win is always special," said Valverde, who now has 132 career wins. "When I saw the line i just went for it." Briton Geoghegan Hart, who won the 2020 Giro d'Italia, had made a burst with around 300 metres to go but couldn't hold on until the finish, but his team leader Geraint Thomas climbed up the overall rankings to fourth at 13 seconds.

Astana rider Lutsenko has been loitering with intent to seize the yellow jersey for several days but had been foiled so far by plucky Lukas Postlberger, who raced his last day in yellow today after taking the lead on stage two.

"The yellow jersey was my objective for the day, but now in the mountains Ion is better suited," Lutsenko said.

Going into the decisive final two mountain stages Lutsenko is eight seconds ahead of his teammate Ion Izagirre, with Bora-Hansgrohe's Wilco Kelderman a further four seconds back in third.

But the gaps are such that any rider in the top 20 is still in with a chance of taking the overall title on Sunday, a title which generally bodes well for the Tour de France.

Saturday's penultimate stage is a 171.1km run between Saint-Martin-le-Vinoux and the ski resort La Plagne, which finishes with a 17.1km climb at 7.5 percent towards a summit climax at 2,072 meters above sea level, the highest point of the week.

Related Topics

World France Tokyo Lead Sunday 2018 2020 Olympics Top

Recent Stories

Ireland hit back with eight-wicket win over the Ne ..

9 minutes ago

Aymeric Laporte debuts for Spain against Portugal

10 minutes ago

Square chief Dorsey mulls pocket wallet for bitcoi ..

10 minutes ago

Cycling's Egan Bernal has Covid-19

10 minutes ago

Fire at Yazidi camp in Iraq destroys tents, injure ..

10 minutes ago

US PGA Tour Memorial tournament scores

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.