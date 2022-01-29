UrduPoint.com

Veteran Valverde Sprints To Hilltop Win In Mallorca

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 29, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Spanish veteran Alejandro Valverde belied his 41 years with a powerful finish to win the Pollenca Trophy, the fourth of five one-day races in the Mallorca Challenge series, on Saturday

Valverde, the 2018 world champion, led a long sprint to seal victory on top of difficult final Andratx climb, over 2.3km long with an 8.6 percent gradient.

Valverde, the 2018 world champion, led a long sprint to seal victory on top of difficult final Andratx climb, over 2.3km long with an 8.6 percent gradient.

The former Vuelta a Espana winner, who has announced he will retire at the end of the season, gained the 132rd victory in a career spanning two decades.

Movistar rider Valverde's last win was a stage in the Tour of Sicily last September.

Valverde finished just ahead of American Brandon McNulty, winner of the opening race on Wednesday.

Britain's Matthew Holmes launched an attack in the final 10km of the 170km race but was caught on the foot of the final climb.

Standings1. Alejandro Valverde (ESP/Movistar) 4hr 14min 50sec, 2. Brandon McNulty (USA/UAE) s.t., 3. Aleksandr Vlasov (RUS/BOR) at 03sec, 4. Michael Matthews (AUS/BIK) 06.

