Vettel disqualified from Hungarian GP, Hamilton inherits second place

Budapest, Aug 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel was disqualified from the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday and stripped of second place, the FIA said.

Vettel's Aston Martin car was deemed to have insufficient fuel left after the race.

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes was promoted to second place behind race winner, Alpine's Esteban Ocon with Carlos Sainz in a Ferrari inheriting third place.

Under the rules, a one-litre sample of fuel may be taken from a car at any time during the event.

However, after Sunday's Grand Prix at the Hungaroring, it is understood it was only possible to take a 0.3 litre sample from Vettel's vehicle.