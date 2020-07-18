UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vettel Finds Reason To Smile For Ferrari

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

Vettel finds reason to smile for Ferrari

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Sebastian Vettel found cause for optimism on Saturday after he and Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc qualified fifth and sixth for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The four-time champion, in his final season with the Italian team, led the way as the two Ferrari drivers reached Q3 for the first time in three attempts this season.

Their improvement also helped erase some of the embarrassment after they had crashed into one another on the opening lap of last Sunday's Styrian Grand Prix.

He said the team's aerodynamic upgrade package had produced a significant improvement in performance even if he was 1.3 seconds off the pace set by pole-man Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes.

"It's much better than the previous weekend," said Vettel referring to Ferrari's embarrassing outing at the Styrian Grand Prix. "For the first time, we have both cars in Q3.

"We know that Austria didn't really suit us and we lost a lot of time in the straights and here there are a lot more corners to make up for it.

"The car felt better balanced as well, so we are much closer compared to the people around us, let's say Racing Point, Red Bull and even McLaren," he said. "So that is positive.

"We need to make sure we keep that up and now all that matters is to prepare for the race." Leclerc said he felt the team had improved in form thanks to a reduced emphasis on straight-line performance and predicted further improvement in Sunday's race.

"It feels much better, fifth and sixth," he said. "And I think our race pace is a bit better than our quali' pace so hopefully we can score some good points for the team.

"This track doesn't have many straights and at the moment we are quite quick around the corners so that is what makes us a bit more competitive this weekend." FERRARI NV

Related Topics

Car Mercedes Hamilton Austria Sunday All Ferrari Race McLaren Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

10 minutes ago

UAE rulers follow Hope Probe&#039;s pre-flight pre ..

25 minutes ago

Hearts and minds of people of Pakistan and Kashmir ..

55 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 46,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

Accession to Pakistan is ultimate goal of the Kash ..

2 hours ago

120 more flights to repatriate Indians

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.