Vettel Leads The Way As Ferrari Dominate Opening Practice In Belgium

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 05:19 PM

Vettel leads the way as Ferrari dominate opening practice in Belgium

Sebastian Vettel topped the times ahead of his team-mate Charles Leclerc as Ferrari set the pace ahead of Red Bull in Friday morning's opening free practice at this weekend's Belgian Formula One Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel topped the times ahead of his team-mate Charles Leclerc as Ferrari set the pace ahead of Red Bull in Friday morning's opening free practice at this weekend's Belgian Formula One Grand Prix.

The four-time world champion clocked a best lap in one minute and 44.

574 seconds to outpace Leclerc by two-tenths of a second, a performance that supported Italian hopes that their team can enjoy success on the high-speed Ardennes circuit.

In front of thousands of his 'orange army' of Dutch supporters, Max Verstappen was third, just under a second adrift of the lead and less than one-tenth of a second ahead of his new Red Bull team-mate Alex Albon, who was making his debut with the team following promotion from Toro Rosso.

