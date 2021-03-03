Vettel targets another F1 world title as Aston Martin unveil car

Sebastian Vettel said he believes he can win another Formula One world title as his new Aston Martin team unveiled their car on Wednesday ahead of a return to the grid

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Sebastian Vettel said he believes he can win another Formula One world title as his new Aston Martin team unveiled their car on Wednesday ahead of a return to the grid.

Vettel, a four-time world champion for Red Bull, endured a miserable end to his six campaigns with Ferrari, finishing 13th in the 2020 standings.

The 33-year-old German is ready to move on to the next chapter of his career with Aston Martin -- the historic British name returning to Formula One for the first time since 1960.

"It is not a secret that last year I wasn't at my happiest," Vettel said at Aston Martin's launch, where the rebranded Racing Point team revealed its British racing green livery.

"I know it wasn't to my standards, that I was below myself, but I am very much at peace with it. I think I have another world championship in me... I am not too old and I still have a long time in me." Vettel, whose career tally of 53 grand prix wins has been surpassed only by fellow multiple world champions Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton, was positive about his move.

"Things are different here than Ferrari because the team is growing," he said.

"It is not about the fancy looks and the fancy chairs in the office but the work done behind the scenes and from what I have seen the people are very talented." Team principal Otmar Szafnauer has cautioned that it will be three to five years before Aston Martin are in a position to challenge for world championships.

But Vettel said a team backed by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, whose son Lance is Aston Martin's other driver, may get there sooner after F1 chiefs introduced budget caps to ensure greater competition.

"Formula One is changing and maybe you don't need those three to five years anymore," Vettel said.

"Maybe it will shrink and the hope is that everyone will be closer to the top and not just finish on the podium because the guys at the front retired or crashed."The new Formula One season starts in Bahrain on March 28.