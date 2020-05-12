UrduPoint.com
Vettel To Quit Ferrari At End Of Season After Contract Talks Break Down

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 04:39 PM

Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel on Tuesday announced his dramatic departure from Ferrari at the end of the season, saying there was no "common desire" to work together any more

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel on Tuesday announced his dramatic departure from Ferrari at the end of the season, saying there was no "common desire" to work together any more.

The team named no replacement for the German, who dominated F1 with Red Bull before switching to the Italian marque in 2015.

Vettel said his shock exit from one of the dream drives on the grid was a "joint decision".

"My relationship with Scuderia Ferrari will finish at the end of 2020," the 32-year-old said in a statement from the team.

"In order to get the best possible results in this sport, it's vital for all parties to work in perfect harmony.

"The team and I have realised that there is no longer a common desire to stay together beyond the end of this season." Vettel, who has won 14 races with Ferrari and 53 overall in his career, insisted financial considerations played no role in his decision.

Yet it has been widely reported that after being outpaced by 22-year-old teammate Charles Leclerc in 2019, Ferrari had offered Vettel only a one-year contract extension at a significantly reduced salary.

He said he would "reflect on what really matters when it comes to my future".

