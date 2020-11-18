UrduPoint.com
Vice-Chairman SBP Presides Over Meeting To Review Under-construction Sports Projects

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Vice-Chairman SBP presides over meeting to review under-construction sports projects

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Vice-Chairman Sports board Punjab Rao Zahid Qayyum presided over an important meeting at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday to review the under-construction sports projects of tehsil Chunian.

Project Director PMU, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, Divisional Sports Officer Nadeem Qaiser, DSO Kasur Faisal Ameer and Tehsil Sports Officer Neeha Noor attended the meeting. Project Director PMU and District Sports Officer briefed the Vice-Chairman Sports Board Punjab about the under-construction sports projects.

Addressing the meeting, Zahid Qayyum said the talented players of tehsil Chunian will get top class sports facilities after the completion of under-construction sports projects.

"Associated officers and contractors must complete these projects within the stipulated time and use the quality material in the projects", he added.

Vice-Chairman SBP said that Punjab Government is making all necessary measures for the promotion of sports culture in the province. "We are providing best sports facilities across the province as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar", he added.

