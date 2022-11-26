Victories for Iran and Bangladesh in Central Asian Volleyball Championship

On the third day of the five-nation Central Asian Volleyball Championship Iran routed Sri Lanka by 3-0 sets and Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan 3-1 here on Saturday at at the Nishtar Sports Complex

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :On the third day of the five-nation Central Asian Volleyball Championship Iran routed Sri Lanka by 3-0 sets and Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan 3-1 here on Saturday at at the Nishtar sports Complex.

Iran won the first set by 15-25. In the second set too, Iran did not face any problem and won the set by 25-8 to take a 2-0 lead in the match. In the third set, a tough competition between the two teams was witnessed. However, Iran won the 3rd set by 29-27. It was Iran's second win in the championship. Khanzada Gulzada was declared the best player of the match.

In the second match Bangladesh lost the first set and made a strong comeback in the second set and won by 25-21. Bangladesh won third set also by 25-20 to win the match.

The President of CAVA (Central Asian Volleyball Association) Muhammad Latheef witnessed the matche with keen interest.

He appreciated the Pakistan Volleyball Federation for successful conduct of this Volleyball Championship in Pakistan after a long time of 17 years.

Earlier on Friday night first match was played between the teams of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The Sri Lankan team won 3 2 sets after a sensational competition. The Sri Lankan volleyball team won the first two sets by 25-22 and 25-20. In the third set, the Bangladesh team made a comeback and won the set by 28-26 after a tough competition. In the fourth set, Bangladesh team played well and won the set 25-16 to level the match at two sets. In the final set, the Sri Lankan team won by 15-10 points and secured their first win in the championship.

As the Bangladesh team was defeated by Pakistan in the first match, it was theirsecond consecutive defeat in the championship.

In the second match hosts Pakistanrecorded its second consecutive victory by defeating Afghanistan by 3-1 sets. Pakistan team's victory against Afghanistan was 25-17, 25-20, 23-25 and 25-22.

Two matches will be played tomorrow.Sunday. First match will be played between Pakistan and Sri Lankan Teams at 1600 hours and Second Match between Iran and Bangladesh Teams at 1800 hours.