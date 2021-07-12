Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Italy's team returned home in triumph Monday after beating England in a tense penalty shootout to win Euro 2020 at Wembley, plunging the host nation into despair and prolonging their 55-year wait for a second major title.

Giorgio Chiellini, the 36-year-old Italy captain, and coach Roberto Mancini lifted the gleaming trophy aloft after the team's plane touched down in Rome just hours after the victory in London on Sunday night.

There was elation among a group who got up early -- or never went to bed -- to greet the Azzurri as they arrived back in the Italian capital, chanting "We're the champions of Europe!" fronted by Chiellini wearing a crown.

Mancini's men recovered from the shock of conceding the quickest goal ever in a European Championship final to equalise and held their nerve to claim a 3-2 shootout victory after a 1-1 draw following extra-time, sparking scenes of delirium from the players and the small pocket of Italian fans at Wembley.

The three England players -- Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka -- who missed penalties were subjected to a stream of racial abuse online from their own and other supporters.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson led condemnation of the "appalling abuse", saying: "This England team deserve to be lauded as heroes."It is the second time Italy have been crowned European champions and marks a remarkable turnaround under Mancini after the team failed to even qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

They were invited to meet with Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Monday evening and also with President Sergio Mattarella, who himself was at Wembley to watch the match.