UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Victorious Pak Karate Team Shared It's Cash Prize With Its Coach

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 05:49 PM

Victorious Pak karate team shared it's cash prize with its coach

By Sohail Ali Pakistan Karate Team set a unique example by presenting a cash award out of their cash prize to their coach to acknowledge his contribution in inspiring the team to winning ways in the 13th edition of Nepal Asian Games

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :By Sohail Ali Pakistan Karate Team set a unique example by presenting a cash award out of their cash prize to their coach to acknowledge his contribution in inspiring the team to winning ways in the 13th edition of Nepal Asian Games.

The team collected 6% from their cash prize and presented it for their Coach Shah Muhammad Shan, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Karate Federation here on Wednesday.

Pakistan sports board awarded cash prize to the winners of 13th South Asian Games Nepal but unfortunately, the coaches were not awarded any cash prize.

" Keeping in mind coach Shah Muhammad Shan's contribution for boosting teams performance our team took a collective decision to recognize his efforts and hard work ", the spokesman said.

Pakistan Karate team performed outstandingly during the 13th South Asian Games by winning 6 Gold, 8 Silver and 5 Bronze medals (the highest gold medals winner team of Pakistan Contingent).

" PKF has also awarded Rs. 100,000/- cash award to the coach", he said.

He said Muhammad Jahangir Chairman, PKF awarded cash prize of Rs. 750,000/- collected by the karatekaz and Rs. 100,000/- from the Federation.

Muhammad Jahangir has appreciated the good will of karate team and the services of Coach Shah Muhammad Shan, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Nepal Gold Silver Bronze From Asia Coach

Recent Stories

SC takes notice of objectionable content on social ..

19 minutes ago

International Forum for Women and Sports: Frenchwo ..

35 minutes ago

DEWA MD reviews progress at hydroelectric power st ..

36 minutes ago

Bilawal says untrained people are running Punjab

39 minutes ago

Dubai Trade, Global Supply Chain Academy to launch ..

51 minutes ago

PBIF calls to control tumbling exchange rate.: Mia ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.